Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Sinclair worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sinclair Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,002. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -18.28%.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

