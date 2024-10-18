Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $164.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.23. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

