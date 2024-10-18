Intergy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,070,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,390,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

