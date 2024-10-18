Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 598.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after buying an additional 1,114,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after buying an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 545,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,065. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

