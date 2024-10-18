Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.90. 67,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,177. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.