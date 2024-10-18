Intergy Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.71. 159,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

