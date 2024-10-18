International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $232.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.