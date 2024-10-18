International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 216,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 68,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

