International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Atb Cap Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPC

International Petroleum Price Performance

International Petroleum ( TSE:IPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$299.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.25 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.