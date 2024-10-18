Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:IPI opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
