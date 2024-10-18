Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $609.23 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $630.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.