Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.15.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $473.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.91. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

