Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $518.00 at BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $494.00 to $518.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.15.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $473.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.91. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

