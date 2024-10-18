Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $570.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.15.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $473.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.