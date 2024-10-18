Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $888,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 266.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.