Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.60 and last traded at $102.60. 1,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.72.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

