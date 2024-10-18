Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 23,196 shares.The stock last traded at $101.35 and had previously closed at $100.85.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $966.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,251,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,351,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.