Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $491.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

