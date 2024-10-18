Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $181.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.