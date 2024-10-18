Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Ballast Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 6.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

