Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $47,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 396,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,025,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $100.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

