Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Position Lifted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 3.70% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $60,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.58. 13,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

