Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.82 and last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 103148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 484.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.82% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $51,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

