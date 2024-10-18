IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $135,000 Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.06% of Blade Air Mobility worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

BLDE stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

