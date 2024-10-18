iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $62.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,072 shares of company stock worth $372,748 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

