iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Cultivar Capital Inc.

Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.7% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $481,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

