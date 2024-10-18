iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.85, but opened at $32.45. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 17,727,203 shares changing hands.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8,858.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

