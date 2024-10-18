iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $585.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.