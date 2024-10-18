iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

