iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.