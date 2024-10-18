iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 33880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

