iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 165,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 35,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.