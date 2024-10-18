iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $120.30. 183,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,131. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $120.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

