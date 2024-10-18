iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

