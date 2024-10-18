iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. 11,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.