iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,291 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

