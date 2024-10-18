iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 54,674 shares.The stock last traded at $54.02 and had previously closed at $53.99.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

