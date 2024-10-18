iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $380.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

