iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,159,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 90,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,472. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.27 and a 200-day moving average of $308.68.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.