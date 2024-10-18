iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWY opened at $222.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.