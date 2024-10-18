iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $222.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

