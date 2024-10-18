iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

