iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Well Done LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:ITA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.90. 184,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average of $138.25. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.