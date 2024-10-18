iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 160,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 197,119 shares.The stock last traded at $109.38 and had previously closed at $109.59.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

