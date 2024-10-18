iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $45.19. 7,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Get iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF alerts:

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF ( BATS:GHYG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.