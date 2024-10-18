Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,320.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 705,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,697.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 4,114 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 709,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,320.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 705,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,697.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

See Also

