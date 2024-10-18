Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.03.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
