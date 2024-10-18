Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 56,419 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 56,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,300,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 932,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,423.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 46,098 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,866,047.04.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,114 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $2,028,899.34.

On Monday, October 7th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,287.26.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $42.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 355.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

