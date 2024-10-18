Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ITI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $308.56 million, a PE ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iteris

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $5,929,617.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 150.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

