Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Raised to $195.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $185.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

