Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.60 and last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 79602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 724,148 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,795,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 422,175 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,892,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.